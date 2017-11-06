Roberts bags brace to earn the points

Natasha Roberts struck twice as Banbury finally got back to winning ways in the South Clubs Women’s Hockey League.

Banbury beat Buckingham II 4-0 in Saturday’s division two fixture in which new signing Emma Henriksen kept a clean sheet.

The home team dominated the early stages and broke the deadlock when the impressive Sophie Hills found Roberts in the D and she hammered the ball past the keeper. Solid defence from Sadie Lapper, Charli Price, Alice Offord, Victoria Coombs saw Banbury take the slim advantage into the break.

After the restart, Banbury’s attack hassled a shaky Buckingham defence, resulting in Roberts rounding the keeper and calmly finishing. Great leg work from youngsters Molly Levene, Maddie Hunt and Mimi Newsome saw Banbury rewarded with a penalty corner which was well worked by captain Becca Edwards and put away by Hill.

Tenacious forward play by Georgia Verdon and Charlotte Boland saw Banbury earn another well-deserved penalty corner which was finished with a perfect drag-flick by Coombs.