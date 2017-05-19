Quick is hoping to be just that in Star’s major event

Stuart Quick will be looking to impress in Sunday’s annual Banbury Star Cyclists’ Club road races in which there is a capacity field for both the men’s and women’s races.

The two races both comprise three laps of the same demanding course, just north of Banbury, with a total distance of 45 miles.

The Category 3/4 men’s race, sponsored by the Chandlers Arms, Epwell has attracted 80 riders from all over the southern half of the UK, including an entry from Jersey while Star’s Quick will be on the start line at 9.30am.

At 1.30pm, another capacity field will take part in round four of British Cycling’s Women’s Team Series, sponsored by Banbury’s Broadribb Cycles.

The event always attracts the country’s top young women riders and some professional and semi-professional teams including Team Ford Eco-Boost. 2013 winner Elinor Baker has gone on to win gold at the Rio Olympics and last month’s World Championships.

The route heads out along the B4100 past Warmington, after which it features an ascent of the Knowle at Edge Hill, towards the top which is a good vantage point. From Edgehill there are some fast flat sections heading along the Stratford Road and on to the back road into Horley.