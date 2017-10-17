Plenty of positives in derby defeat

Despite going down at Witney in Saturday’s South Clubs Women’s Hockey League fixture, there were plenty of positives for a young Banbury side.

Banbury lost 7-3 at Witney in Saturday’s division two fixture where a slow start proved costly. Witney attacked from the first whistle and opened the scoring after only two minutes.

Banbury were pushed back throughout the first half and a succession of short corners saw Witney convert several to move into a 5-0 halftime lead. Some fine saves from Banbury keeper Emma Henriksen had been crucial in keeping the score down.

Captain Becca Edwards used the halftime break to motivate the team to come out with a much higher work rate in the second half. Banbury finally got a foothold in the game, resulting in Natasha Roberts firing home.

Although Witney added two more goals, Banbury continued to work hard and got some reward with Maddie Hunt on hand to score off a rebound from a short corner. Roberts grabbed her second goal of the game to complete a much improved second half performance from the young Banbury team.