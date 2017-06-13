Pickering clinches narrow victory for Banbury Central

Banbury Central B won 78-77 at Headington B in division three of the Oxford & District Bowls League.

Central only won on one of the four rinks but it was a big points difference from skip Jim Pickering’s rink which proved crucial.

Bob Rogers, Eric Trinder, Ray Wilkins and skip Mal Leather lost 15-30 while John Hart, Terry Ulph, Ron Havard, and skip Ron Cox lost 14-18.

Terry Lawford, Graham Tilbury, Kevin Wilkins and skip Terry McKenna lost 14-21 but John Bone, Eric Knowles, Ed Creed and Pickering won 35-8.

Bloxham narrowly lost against South Oxford in division four.

Both teams won on two rinks but South Oxford edged it on points 80-78. Despite the close points score the individual games had some large score differences.

Tony Gardner’s rink with Brian Smith, Roy Billington and Ray Hopkins won 23-16 coming through to win over the last four ends. Dave Morse with Doug Woodward, Simon Hambidge and Norman Hambidge lost 11-30.

Jim Lucas’s rink with John Elstob, Ray Sopp and John Stephens won 32-11 but Alan Miles with Des Jones, Rob Kearvell and Ron Higgins lost 12-23.

Adderbury found it hard going against division two leaders Kidlington.

Playing at home, Adderbury went down on all four rinks losing 89-64.

Cliff Hall with Steve Millard, John Herman and Chris Holmes lost 15-16 while Ted Eley with Roy Dickson, Peter Briggs and Dave Allington went down 19-26.

Phil Gladden’s rink of Graham Tyrrell, Steve Goodenough and Nigel Eley took a 15-23 hit and Bryan Ogilvie with Rod Head, Paul Jelfs and Mick Jelfs lost 15-24.

Banbury Central Alost 98-68 against Watlington in division one.

Ian Gilbert, Luke Gilbert, Graham Morbey and skip Keith McNeil lost 14-23 while Stuart Boyd, John Pardoe, Mick Andrew and skip Ian Whelpton lost 14-28.

Andy Wilkin, Jim Gow, Lionel Lewis and skip Lee Young lost 20-25 while Alan Carter, Paul Humphries, Nigel Galletly and skip Will Campion lost 20-22.