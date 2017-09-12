Petersen just misses out on the podium in South Africa

Joe Petersen and Elmbridge Canoe Club’s Oscar McKittrick, just missed out on bronze medal coming fourth in the 2017 ICF Canoe Marathon World Championships in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa.

Racing in the K2 junior men’s category, Banbury & District Canoe Club’s Petersen started well with McKittrick, sitting in the leading pack.

But by the middle of the race a Hungarian crew and two South African crews had broken away leaving them in a chasing pack of four boats. On the penultimate lap a South African crew lost their rudder making their boat all but uncontrollable.

Despite that they soldiered on but the prospect of a bronze medal opened up to the chasing pack. Petersen and McKittrick put in an astonishing run through the final portage to lead the group into the final lap.

But they could not quite get far enough ahead and a Spanish and French boat just managed to hold on to their wash. They then had to endure a prolonged sprint for the finish, leading the way while the Spanish boat took advantage of their wash, just pipping them to the line.

Also on international duty, a group of young paddlers were participating in the international Sobeka Flanders Cup sprint regatta in Belgium.

Esme Davison dominated the under-16 women’s competition with three gold and three silver medals over all distances she entered, 200m, 500m and 5km in K1, K2 and K4. Grace Bell won a silver and two bronze medals in crew boats in the under-16 women’s 200m and 500m.

Will McCracken got silver in the under-16 men’s 200m K1 and 1000m K4 while Jessie Urquhart got silver in the under-14 women’s 200m and 2km K1. Alice Murphy and Becca Seika got two bronze medals in the senior women’s 500m K2 and K4.