Patience races to victory in Hampshire

Suzy Patience took a dominant win in the women’s section at Saturday’s North Hampshire Road Club’s 25 mile time trial.

Held in blustery conditions along the A31 near Farnham, the Banbury Star CC rider set a winning time of 1:01.59, beating her nearest rival by just over four minutes.

Another overcast, blustery but at dry evening greeted the 31-rider field on their return to the regular Banbury Star CC 20km TT course on the outskirts of the town.

With the return of an in-form Billy Leason the result was probably never in doubt as he flew around the course, one minute 20 seconds ahead of nearest rival Simon Kisley, who was 31 seconds up on third-placed Henry Sleight.

The women’s battle was much closer though with Kim Shaw setting a time of 33.51, which earned her 11th place overall, just beating Lydia Watts by seven seconds.

Lee Heron was fourth in 30.28, followed by Mark Boyles in 30.48, Luke Sherlock 31.29, Ben Heaney 31.48, Simon Bull 32.37, Ian Maconnachie 33.22 and Oli Wright 33.48.

The Cycle Tour of Britain will be passing through Charlbury on Saturday, September 9.

It coincides with the Oxfordshire Historic Churches Trust Ride and Stride event and the opening of the new Charlbury community centre which are both happening on the same day.