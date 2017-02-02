Nunneley hits hat-trick to close gap

Banbury will be looking to close the gap on South Clubs Women’s Hockey League leaders Teddington when they entertain lowly Buckingham on Saturday.

Tash Nunneley completed a hat-trick as Banbury returned from Oxford with a 4-1 victory in Saturday’s division two fixture.

Struggling Oxford faced a depleted Banbury side but the visitors started well with some fine build up play from Becca Edwards and Sadie Lapper in defence. Banbury broke the deadlock through some good moves down the flank and Nicola Brown pounced on a loose ball to slot home.

Oxford tried hard to get back in the contest but Banbury thwarted any goal attempts with some excellent channelling and cover defending.

A poorly struck hit snapped Lapper’s finger and Rachel Bamford had to replace her. Hayley Nunneley took the centre back position and Banbury regained their composure.

Emily Hogg controlled the game in centre midfield with Vic Coombs adding some composure. Oxford made some costly mistakes in defence and a flick was awarded which Tash Nunneley coolly slotted home.

Oxford pulled a goal back but Banbury were in charge for the remainder of the first half.

Ann Glover came on after the restart and made some exceptional runs up front to create space for Lyndsey White and Tash Nunneley. Banbury wrapped the points up when Tash Nunneley completed her hat-trick.