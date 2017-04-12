Noble and Hamp get off to a good start in season opener

Felix Noble and Lily Hamp set the standard as Banbury Harriers kicked-off their Oxon Junior Athletics League campaign.

The first round took place on Sunday at Horspath where the under-17 men got off to a good start.

Noble won the 100m in 12.0 seconds and the B string went to Charlie Yates in 12.1s. Noble also won the 200m in 24.3s and Yates won the B string in 24.9s before transferring his efforts to the field with first place in the long jump with an excellent pb of 6.25m.

The under-17 women showed promise for the season with Hamp winning the 300m in 44.7s and the B string 200m in 28.8s before taking third in the shot with 8.32m.

Sydney Sellers clinched second place in the 100m in 14.2s with Evie Hawkins, returning from long-term injury, settling for second in the long jump with 4.50m and a credible third in the high jump with 1.45m.

Christopher Charles, moving up to under-15 level for the first time, claimed three pbs, taking third in the 100m in 13.1s, first in the 80m hurdles in 13.5s and first in the long jump with 5.25m.

Tegan Armstrong, also new to the same age group, was second in the 75m hurdles in 12.8s, second in the high jump with 1.35m and third in the long jump with 4.32m. Emelina Darvell took second place in the discus with 19.02m and second in the shot with 7.80m.

In the under-13 category, Archie Jones won the 200m in 29.0s, was second in the 100m in 13.6s and third in the long jump with 4.04m. Archie Street won the B string high jump with 1.40m and Charlie Evans won the javelin with a throw of 33.23m.