Morse puts Bloxham on way to a narrow victory at OUP

Bloxham won 77-67 at OUP 77-67 in division four of the Oxford & District Bowls League.

Tony Gardner with Brian Smith, Roy Billington and Ray Hopkins lost 17-19 while Jim Lucas with Des Jones, John Nolan and John Stephens lost 12-19.

But Dave Morse with Doug Woodward, Chris Hall and Norman Hambidge had a good 29-13 win and Ron Higgins with Ray Sopp, John Elstob and Alan Miles won 19-16.

Banbury Central lost 75-72 against West Witney A in division one but still picked up valuable points.

Skip Nigel Galletly alongside Jim Gow, Bob Joiner and Lionel Lewis won 27-19 while Will Campion with Alan Carter, Paul Humphries and Lee Young won 18-16. Ian Whelpton alongside Stuart Boyd, John Pardoe and Mick Andrew lost 10-23 while Keith McNeill with Ian Gilbert, Luke Gilbert and Graham Morbey lost 17-21.

Banbury Central B drew 87-87 with Bicester in division three.

Tom McKenna alongside Alan Roche, Graham Tilbury and Keith Williams won 34-12 but Ron Cox with John Hart, Terry Ulph and Ron Havard lost 18-24.

Ed Creed with John Bone, Paul Dobson and Tony Smith lost 16-26 while Mal Leather with Tony Lawford, Eric Trinder and Bob Wilkins lost 19-20.