Miles leads Bloxham into next round

Bloxham beat South Oxford 77-54 in the first round of the Oxon Bowls Association League Cup.

Bloxham won on three of the four rinks for a 77-54 victory and travel to Watlington for tonight’s (Thursday) second round tie.

Alan Miles’ team of Des Jones, Chris Hall and Rob Kearvell won 20-10 while Tony Gardner’s team of Brian Smith, Rod Ostler and Ray Hopkins won 19-16.

Jim Lucas with Ray Sopp, John Elstob and Ron Higgins lost 12-17 while Dave Morse with Doug Woodward, Norman Hambidge and John Stephens won 26-11.

Banbury Central began their outdoor club fixtures in Monday’s 74-72 defeat against Kidlington at Horton View.

Central actually came out on top in three of the four rinks but it was ironic that the rink they lost was the most keenly contested one over the 21 ends.

The foursome of Jenny Williams, Luke Gilbert, Carol Galletly skipped by Lionel Lewis saw virtually every end go to the wire. But the host foursome won on only five ends and lost 21-6.

John Bone, June Bone, Ron Havard and skip Keith Williams finished 21-17 ahead while the rink of Eloise Jones, Ian Gilbert, Alan Carter and skipped by Brenda Havard won 25-20 and the rink of Myra Lewis, Graham Tilbury, Terry Ulph and skipped by Nigel Galletly won 20-16.

Banbury Chestnuts beat Daventry 86-66 in Sunday’s club fixture.

Graham Brown, Dave Ward and Martyn Cooper won 21-9 while Brian Stonebridge and Colin Taylor lost 12-25.

Ted Smith, Richard Morris and Brian Ray won 18-8, Pat Noonan, John Duncan and Richard Cox won 17-11 while John Herrington, Eric Hilton and Ricky Marsden won 18-13.

Banbury Borough lost 123-99 against Three Spires Coventry in Saturday’s club fixture.

Gerald Fountain, Danny Jordan, Dave McClymont and Tommy Cooper won 24-17 while Les Humphris, Pat Allen, Alan Wase and John Brooks won 20-13.

But Jimmy Wood, Pete Smith, Paul McLeod and Mick Morris lost 18-19 while Derek McDowell, Bernard Hole, Dave Boneham, Robert Sharpe lost 11-20.

Jon Bates, Roger Bryan, Clive Hopkins and Tony Brown lost 12-25 while Ted Bates, Gordon Suttle, Geoff Gray and Dave Gardner lost 14-29.