Leason wins opener and sets record for course

Billy Leason won the opening Banbury Star Cyclists’ Club weekly time trial season.

There was an excellent 32-rider entry, despite a cold and blustery evening.

The first time-trial was only five miles, starting and finishing in Gaydon with a run-out to Kineton and back. A successful format attracted several first time riders.

With only a slight incline at the start and finish, the course was mainly flat, with only the wind and tired legs providing an obstacle to fast times. But both men’s and women’s records were broken and winter training has already raised the bar.

Overall winner Leason took 35 seconds off his own record with a time of ten minutes 37 seconds, averaging almost 29mph (46.5kph). Ever-improving Lydia Watts lowered her own women’s record by a massive 1.28, with a time of 12.48.

Second was Cameron Foster in 10.58 followed by Simon Kisley in 11.27.