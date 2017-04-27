Leason keeps up the pace in time trials

Billy Leason continued his dominance in the weekly Banbury Star Cyclists’ Club time trial, winning once again out of another large field of 42 riders on the 20km course.

The SV Race Team rider continued his strong form of 2017 to record a time of 27 minutes 25 seconds which was consistent with his ride from the previous week. Simon Kisley of Banbury Star was second, stopping the watch at 29.31 with Darren Alexander of Team Cherwell finishing third in 29.56.

Team Cherwell’s Fay Barrington was the fastest woman in 32.19 and Star’s Reuben Trotter set a personal best of 31.43, the fastest under-18 rider.