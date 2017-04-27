Kemp impresses on debut as Harriers win the opener

Daniel Kemp made an impressive debut for Banbury Harriers as they won the opening Midlands Youth Development League fixture.

The opening lower age group fixture for under-13 and under-15 athletes was hosted by Harriers.

An excellent set of performances and a nearly full compliment of athletes provided a well deserved win for Harriers and their 520 points set an early lead for the season with second place going to Leamington on 436 points.

Simon Daenen won the boys’ under-15 800m in 2:32.7 minutes, Christopher Charles won the 80m hurdles with a time of 13.3s (pb) and won the long jump.

Kemp won the discus and hammer with 23.07m and 25.37m respectively on his debut and the relay team stormed to victory in the 4x100m.

Emelina Darvell won the under-15 girls’ shot and Lizzie Eskender won the hammer with 25.78m (pb).

Raegan Sellers won the 800m in 4.11m but the 4x100m relay team was narrowly beaten into second place by just 0.3 seconds.

Archie Jones won the under-13 boys’ 100m in 13.9s and the 200m with 27.9s (pb). Ethan Aldous won the long jump with 4.62m (pb), Henry Pollock stormed to victory in the 1500m and the relay team won the 4x100m.

Full report in this week’s Banbury Guardian.