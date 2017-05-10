Jennings and Patience go close to the club record

Richard Jennings and Suzy Patience both made their first appearance of the season at Banbury Star’s weekly time trial and came away winning the men’s and women’s competition by comfortable margins.

They also both came close to the course record, Jennings just three seconds shy of the men’s best time, while Patience was only 19 seconds off her own record set last year and finished seventh overall.

The ten mile course started on the B4031 near Swerford, up the A361 to the roundabout outside Chipping Norton and back again to finish the village.

Tenth-placed Fay Barrington was only 29 seconds behind Patience while Lee Heron finished fifth overall on basically a standard road bike.

Jennings recorded 21.00, followed by Nick Gardener in 22.52 with Darren Alexander third in 23.10.