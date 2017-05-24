Heavy defeat proves costly as Bloxham slip up again

Bloxham suffered their second Oxon Bowls League defeat despite winning on two rinks.

But a heavy 44-6 defeat for John Stephens cost Bloxham against Oxford City & County B in Thursday’s division four fixture.

Superb bowling from Brian Smith, Roy Billington and Ray Hopkins ensured Tony Gardner’s rink won 28-17 while Dave Morse with Doug Woodward, John Price and Rob Kearvell were also successful with a 16-13 win.

After leading early on, Alan Miles’ four lost 16-22.

Bloxham finished strongly in their triples fixture at Wellesbourne, winning on all four rinks.

Alan Miles’ triple of Hilary Thomas and Doug Woodward led the way with a 20-11 success they were well supported by Sue Miles, Simon Wratten and Brian Smith with a 18-13 win.

There were also wins for Norman Hambidge with Chris Hall and Anne Kearvell, who won 18-16, and Ray Hopkins with Jane Hall and Rob Kearvell, who won 20-17.

Banbury Chestnuts lost 78-64 against South Oxford in Saturday’s club fixture.

Chris Derry, Richard Morris, Pat Ray and Martyn Cooper lost 14-26 while Chris Pernel, John Jones, John Duncan and Pat Taylor won 18-16.

Sheila Maishman, Brian Stonebridge, Brian Ray and Keith Buckle lost 8-21 while John Herrington, Richard Cox, Dave Ward and Maureen Tiffin won 24-15.

Banbury Borough lost 82-59 against Rugby in Saturday’s club fixture.

Dave Tilley, Pat Allen, Tony Brown and Mick Morris won 20-14 while Dave Varney, Derek McDowell, Jim Bates and Alan Wase won 20-15.

But Bill Symington, Roger Bryan, Dave McClymont and Pete Smith lost 17-18 while Dave T Gardner, Don Holloway, Clive Hopkins and Bernard Hole lost 2-35.