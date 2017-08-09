Heaton and Newcombe do their bit for the team

Two talented young riders were members of the winning team at the British Eventing Under-18 National Championships at Frickley Park near Doncaster.

William Heaton on his horse Seapatrick Hint of Cruise, from Avon Dassett, and Amy Newcombe on the diminutive Condor Goariva, from Pillerton Hersey, were both members of the victorious South Wales and Central team who scored a convincing seven point victory over the opposition in the final show jumping phase having gone into the last day just 0.1 point in the lead.

Both riders gained triumphant individual placings as well with Heaton coming second and Newcombe seventh out of a total field of 80 competitors.

Heaton led throughout with a stunning dressage test and just a couple of time faults cross country over a tough track designed by Captain Mark Phillips. But a costly pole in the final show jumping phase dropped him down one place.

Newcombe finished midfield after the dressage but pulled up to 17th place after a storming clear cross country, one of the few riders inside the time, and a clean pair of heels show jumping brought them right up the leader board in a nail-biting finale.

Heaton and Seapatrick Hint of Cruise have been successful this year at BE100 with three podium placings and plan to step up to Novice level (1.10m) later this summer. Edgehill trainer Jethro Thompson has been instrumental in their development.

Newcombe on the diminutive Condor Goariva have made the step up to Novice already and have also qualified for this month’s Pony Club Open Championships in Cheshire in dressage, show jumping and eventing, representing the Warwickshire Hunt branch.