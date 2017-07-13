Harvey’s bid falls flat but Allcock makes the top ten

Gareth Harvey was thwarted in his bid for a top ten finish in the Team MK City Centre Criterium.

The cycle racing week kicked off again for Shutt Velo Rapide Race Team with the MK Bowl Summer Criterium Series.

Just two SVRRT riders attended with Leon O’Rourke in the category 3/4 race and Jered Allcock taking on the Elite/1/2 race.

Half an hour into the race and with not much activity, the organisers opened up two gates to send the riders out into the surrounding streets and the race kicked off in earnest. O’Rourke responded well to changes in pace until some rouge flint on the track got embedded in his rear tyre.

Allcock lined up to take on the faster more aggressive elite race.

Allcock kicked out and when the race winning breakaway formed he was in it with several riders from local pro-team Spirit Tifosi Racing. Allcock sat on the Spirit Tifosi boys allowing them to work at staying in front and resting up.

The Spirit Tifosi team set about using every trick in the book to shake off Allcock before the finish. His dogged effort did not quite pay off but he managed to hold for a very well earned eighth place.

The main event was the Team MK City Centre Criterium.

Based around the National Junior Criterium Championship event, the category 2/3/4 race featured five SVRRT riders – Tim Hiscocks, Kieran Munday, Justin Belcher, Phil O’Connor and Harvey – around closed city centre roads.

The race started at a frenetic pace with most of the field working hard, sprinting out of some tight, technical turns. The road surface was very rough and claimed Hiscocks and Munday who found the constant sprinting and bumpy surface too much.

The race started to settle down and Harvey made a subtle move. Using his bike handling skills, Harvey eased to the front of the bunch and created a small gap round one of the hairpins.

With a small advantage, Harvey kept the pack at bay for a couple of laps before a rear wheel puncture ended his race. O’Connor and Belcher remained with just five laps left.

The pace started to tell and eight riders eased clear in what would was a winning move with Wellingborough Cycles rider Ed Porteus taking a well deserved win. The remaining Shutt riders missed the move, O’Connor had to settle for 14th and Belcher 16th.