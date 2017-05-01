Hardie caps great week with crown

Heloïse Hardie followed up her bronze at the recent British Senior Fencing Championships to secure the British Under-18 title at the weekend.

The British Youth Championships were held at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield, over three days. The competition is for fencers in the three weapons - foil, epee and sabre - who have previously qualified in regional competitions. On Saturday, Hardie was representing the Southern Region and she won the competition, beating a London region fencer 15-11 in the final to become the champion.