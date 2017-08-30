Hannah gets bronze in world sprints

Banbury & District Canoe Club were involved in a packed weekend of international and domestic racing.

The 2017 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships in Racice, Czech Republic, saw Angela Hannah with her partner Hannah Brown from Bradford-on-Avon get a bronze medal in the 200m K2 event.

Amy Turner managed to get into the 500m K4 final which was a huge achievement for the young British team while Iain Weir and his partner got to the semi-finals of 1000m C2 event.

Will McCracken and Esme Davison went to the international Neerpelt Regatta in Belgium as part of the Super Regional Squad where they got five silver medals between them. McCracken took silver in the 200m K2 and 1000m K4 and Davison took silver in the 200m K1, 200m K2 and 500m K4.

The final Southern Region Hasler race of the season took place at Longridge Activity Centre near Marlow.

Banbury & District Canoe Club came second overall in both the main competition, just pipped at the post by the hosts and in the under-12 lightning competition.

Dylan Levy came first in division 5 K1 and gained promotion. He controlled the race from the start and timed his sprint for the finish perfectly.

Danny Petersen did much the same in division seven K1 to come first and gain promotion.

Keith Anderson and Debbie Anderson destroyed the division nine K2 field, coming into the finish more than two minutes ahead of the rest of the field and they will be promoted.

In the lightning races, Will Larner came second in a tight under-12 race with two other Southampton paddlers. Lizzie Harte came second in the under-10 race after paddling most of the contest on her own despite a strong start.

Back at the other end of the spectrum, Arthur Urquhart put in a sparkling performance in division two K1 to come second in a group of three boats that left the rest of the field behind.

Robin Flack came second in division three K1 after an eventful race that saw him go the wrong way at the first turn and then fall over at the last portage, both incidents came when he was leading.

Robin Avery powered through his field in division four K1 to come second. Noah Moxon put in a huge individual effort to come third in division six K1 and gain promotion.

Chris Petersen and Simon Petersen battled through their division seven K2 race to pull from the back to third just behind the leaders.