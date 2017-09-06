Hannah and Weir paddle to success at the nationals

World Championship paddlers Angela Hannah and Iain Weir both took multiple titles at the British Canoe National Sprint Championships.

Finishing a great year, Hannah won National K1 200m title for the first time. With her World bronze medal partner, Hannah Brown (Wiltshire Youth) she also took the 200m K2 and then silver in the 500 K2.

High-kneeling canoeist Weir took three titles; the C1 1000 and 500 and the C2 500 with Katie Reid. Weir also won silver in C2 200 with Olympic kayak silver medallist Jonny Schofield.

In under-18 boys, Arthur Urquhart took bronze in 500 K1, despite a cautious start following a false-start warning, then silvers in both 500 K2 with Finn Cadell (Linlithgow CC) and 1000m K2 with Spencer Armstrong (Devizes).

Under-16 paddlers Will McCracken and Esme Davison added to the medals they won at Belgium the weekend before with both winning two silver medals in the K2 races.

McCracken paired up with Ben Quittenton (Lincoln) in 500 and 1000 K2 for his silver while Davison raced with Molly Ede (Norwich) in 200 and 500 races for her silders. McCracken also took a late seat in a mixed-club U18 K4 for a bronze.

The Banbury K4 of Alice Murphy, Sophie Rooney, Becca Seika and Isla Johnson won bronze in the women’s 500m while Jessie Urquhart, in another mixed-club boat, took bronze in the under-14 race.