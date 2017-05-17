Goater’s hard work pays off as he win in the opener

Banbury & District Canoe Club came third in the first Southern Region Hasler race of 2017.

Top honours at Basingstoke went to Toby Goater who came first in division seven K1. Training had been going well and Goater had a flying start to sit in the front group.

The lead swapped around throughout the race with Goater getting the better of the final sprint for the finish. He gets promotion to division six.

Izzy Bayliss continued her domination of the under-12 Lightning competition by winning in an exciting sprint finish.

Noah Moxon, coming back after an appendix operation, paddled with Lance Sunga in division seven K2, coming second having lost touch with the leaders but comfortably ahead of the remainder of the competitors.

Newcomers to kayaking, Debbie Hunt and Stephen Higham came second in division nine K2 in their first ever race in a K2 together.

Rosa Davison, who is still under-12, paddled a fantastic race in division nine K1 to come third and gain promotion to division eight.

Siobhan Urquhart and Andy Flack came third in division five K2, having only decided to race together for the first time an hour before the start in a borrowed boat.

Other notable performances saw Steve Perry getting promotion to division seven and John Critchfield was promoted to division eight.

Annelies Flack managed to get a special prize for the highest placed senior female paddler by coming fourth in division four K1.