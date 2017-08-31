Fox reclaims record as Bull takes the honours

Will Fox smashed the Banbury Star CC hill climb record while Chris Bull won the Durran Cup.

Twenty seven riders contested the annual Banbury Star CC hill climb, up a relatively short, but steep 700 metre section of Burton Dassett. The event is always closely fought with reputations and perhaps a few egos at stake.

Pro cyclist Will Fox had his 2009 record beaten last year by club member and training partner Peter Dumbreck with a time of one minute 04 seconds. But, with Dumbreck unavailable, Fox struck back and reclaimed the record with an amazing 59 second climb.

His fellow pro George Pym, who finished second, initially broke the record with 1.03 and was followed by Luke Sherlock in 1.07. The Durran Cup, awarded to the first Star member, went to fifth placed Chris Bull, with a time of 1.12.

Luke Sherlock followed in 1.07, Graham Martin 1.10, Chris Bull 1.12, Dave McCann 1.13, Harry Kirby 1.13, Jack Smith 1.17, Blaine Carpenter 1.18, and Lee Heron 1.20.