Famous five are on international duty

Banbury & District Canoe Club are seeing record numbers of paddlers selected for international glory this year.

The club has five different paddlers named for international teams this autumn.

British Canoeing released the World and European Championship sprint teams, naming Angela Hannah, Amy Turner and Iain Weir on the senior squad, and Joe Petersen on the junior team.

Double Olympian Hannah is without funding this year. But with new partner Hannah Brown of Wiltshire Youth Canoe Club, she has been selected for the European and World Championships in 200m and 500m K2.

Based at Nottingham, Weir teams up with Jonny Jones (Fladbury CC) for the 1000m C2 at both championships.

Witney’s Turner is a full-time athlete and, like Hannah, a graduate of the Girls for Gold Talent ID Programme. She is named in the Women’s 500m K4 for the World Championships.

Petersen was fourth at the Junior European Marathon Championships with Oscar McKittrick (Elmbridge CC) and the boys have been selected as the junior team for the World Championships in South Africa in September.

Petersen and Finn Cadell (Linlithgow CC) have also been selected for the World Junior Sprints in the 1000m K2.

Meanwhile, versatile paddler Rob Jefferies is off to the World Wildwater Championships in Pau in September.