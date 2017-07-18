Dawes marks his England debut with fourth place

Michael Dawes made a promising debut in an England vest at the Welsh Athletics International.

The Banbury Harrier was selected to represent England Midlands in the men’s under-20 hammer.

Competing in a highly charged atmosphere at the evening meeting in the Cardiff International Athletics Stadium, Dawes tossed the 6kg hammer out to 52.6m for fourth place in the competition which won by Welsh athlete Jonathan Jones.

Speaking afterwards he explained how honoured and proud he felt to have been selected to compete in an England vest, something he has dreamed about doing.