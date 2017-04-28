D’erlanger shows he is back to form in the ring

Leo D’erlanger showed little ring rustiness as he made a winning return on Friday.

The 33-year-old King’s Sutton-born boxer beat Inderpreet Gill on points in their lightweight bout over four rounds on the BCB Promotions’ Saints & Sinners bill at The Deco in Northampton on Friday night.

D’erlanger had been out of the ring since late 2015 when he made a draw with Russ Midgley. He has now won seven of his 12 bouts, suffering just one loss against Muheeb Fazeldin when he was forced to retire with a broken bone in his hand.

D’erlanger said: “It was good to get back in the ring, it’s been a long time out of it but I was strong in every round. I’m hoping to get a shot at the Southern Area title.”

D’erlanger still boxes out of Brendan Ingle’s Sheffield gym where, in the build-up to his fight, he had been sparring with Jordan Wills and Welsh boxer Lee Selby.