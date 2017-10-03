Combes gets Banbury off the mark

Banbury will be looking to make it back-to-back wins in the South Clubs Women’s Hockey League when they entertain Woking on Saturday.

A solitary goal from Victoria Combes earned Banbury a 1-0 success at Havant in Saturday’s division two fixture where they bounced back rom their opening day defeat.

Havant attacked straight away but Banbury responded by setting their press and hassling the home defence with some good chasing runs from Charlotte Boland and Vicky Warlow up front. Banbury continued to battle, despite being a player down due to a green card to Charli Price just before the break.

Havant were clearly frustrated not to be in the lead and Banbury knew that they needed to continue to hold tight and play their hockey.

Another green card awarded to Emma Warlow meant the visitors again had to think again about their defensive structure. But with some confident movement down the right from Mimi Newsome, Havant became increasingly rattled.

Banbury started to open up their play with simple hockey, passing around the opposition and Jenny Marsh got on to the end of Havant balls. A physical Havant continued to pressure Banbury side and Charlotte Boland picked up a yellow card.

That did not dampen Banbury’s spirits and they continued to pressure the Havant defence. Simple passes down the pitch allowed Banbury to penetrate the D and some aggressive defending from Havant earned the visitors a penalty-flick which Combes confidently slotted into the bottom corner.

Banbury maintained possession of the ball to see out the remaining five minutes and pick up their first win of the season.

Banbury III lost 5-1 against Buckingham III in the Trysports Three Counties Hockey League.

Charlotte Micallef got Banbury’s goal in the division two fixture.