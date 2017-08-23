Chestnuts storm up to second place

Banbury Chestnuts stormed up to second place in the West Oxon Bowls League with a 75-49 victory over Woodstock.

Richard Morris, Pat Ray and Colin Taylor won 14-12 while John Duncan, Maureen Tuffin and Keith Buckle won 20-13.

Richard Cox, Dave Ward and Pat Taylor won 24-11 while Maria Williams, Dai Evans and Brian Ray won 17-13.

But Bloxham lost 70-55 against Witney Town Aces.

Alan Miles with Hilary Thomas and Norman Hambidge lost 7-24 while Brian Smith with Chris Hall and Norma Gardner lost 11-21. But Tony Gardner with Jane Hall and Roy Billington won 23-11 and Ray Hopkins with Diane Billington and Des Jones drew 14-14.

Banbury Central lost 81-72 in Sunday’s mixed five rink club fixture at Bicester.

Saturday’s club fixture proved a tight affair as June Bone, John Bone and Ray Puddle lost 19-21 while Jill Hart, Terry Ulph and Paul Humphris lost 11-19, and Irene Lloyd, Eloise Jones and Jon Pardoe lost 12-14.

But Andy Winter, Keith Williams and Pam Shepherd won 15-14 and Sue Winter, Jenny Williams and Bob Joiner won 15-13.

Adderbury entertained Oxford University Press in Saturday’s club match and a close fought encounter ended with the visitors coming out 73-72 winners.

Chris Twomey was the only winning rink for Adderbury, with his team of Yvonne Twomey, Martin Barnard and Chris Holmes, getting home 23-12.

Malcolm Wigram with Ray Smith, Les Smith and George Sainsbury were narrowly beaten 19-20 while Phil Gladden’s rink of Dennis Roberts, John Holt and Graham Tyrrell went down 17-22 in another good game.

But Bryan Ogilvie’s rink of Terry Mold, Steve Goodenough and John Hermon lost 13-19.