Chestnuts come back late on to beat Barton

Banbury Chestnuts produced a late surge to beat a strong Middle Barton 71-67 in their West Oxon Bowls League fixture.

Dawn Hewitt , Dave Ward and Martyn Cooper won 17-13 but Sheila Maishman, Dai Evans and Colin Taylor lost 10-32.

Ricky Marsden, Pat Taylor and Keith Buckle won 19-11 while Richard Cox, Pat Ray and Brian Ray won 25-11.

Bloxham comfortably beat Byfield 96-60 in Sunday’s club fixture.

Bloxham won on three rinks with the fourth drawn. Brian Smith’s rink won 33-11, Alan Miles won 28-17 and Ray Hopkins won 18-15 while Ray Billington’s rink drew 17-17.

Adderbury suffered a heavy 119-79 defeat at West Witney in Saturday’s club match, losing on four out of five rinks

George Sainsbury with Terry Mold, Les Smith and John Herman won 27-12.

But Bryan Ogilvie with Yvonne Twomey, Dave Drinkwater and Bill Dowling went down 13-24 and Chris Twomey’s rink of Tony Collett, John Holt and Peter Miller were beaten 18-24.

Dave Allington with Gordon Sumner, Roy Dickson and Graham Tyrrell lost 15-20 and Paul Jelfs with Peter Wells, Barry Timms and Roger Castle were crushed 6-41.