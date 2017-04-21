Cherwell ready to march on London

Cherwell Runners & Joggers will be out in force in Sunday’s London Marathon.

Stalwart Shaun Mullins is going for his fourth London Marathon and feeling stronger for this year’s race following injury while Adam Wallace is making his debut, running for Barnardos. Kevin Northam is also running his first race, as is Richard Budd and the experienced Jeffrey Trybus, who resides in South Africa.

Vet-50 Ian Thomas is running his sixth London Marathon, hoping to better his time of 2:57.07 for the Parkinson’s charity shop in Banbury.

Women’s team captain Dawn Osbourne is joined by husband David while Simon Piper is running his fifth London Marathon, hoping to run under two hours 50 minutes, in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support, as is Steve Round.

Claire Stratford is going for her first London Marathon for Katharine House Hospice and Ila Pearson, fresh from the Tokyo Marathon, is ready to tackle her second London run.

Sue Hirst, from Penarth, is tackling her sixth London Marathon.