Central stay on promotion course despite the setback

Banbury Central B maintained their promotion push in the Oxford & District Bowls League despite defeat at Blackbird Leys.

The third division points’ tally reflects at midway through the fixtures all seven teams are within chance of the two promotion places.

The scores of the four Central rinks showed how tight this division is in the 77-68 defeat. Tom McKenna’s rink of Tony Lawford, Graham Tilbury and Keith Williams won 21-19 while Mal Leather with Ray Puddle, Eric Trinder and Rob Wilkins drew 17-17.

Ron Cox with John Hart, Terry Ulph and Bryan Havard lost 16-23 while Jim Pickering with John Bone, Alan Roche and Ed Creed lost 14-18.

Bloxham lost their return division four fixture with West Oxford 79-61

Ron Higgins with Ray Sopp, John Nolan and Alan Miles lost 16-22 but Tony Gardner with Brian Smith, Roy Billington and Ray Hopkins won a close game 17-16. Dave Morse with Doug Woodward, John Elstob and Norman Hambidge drew 20-20 but Jim Lucas with Des Jones, Rob Kearvell and John Stephens were soundly beaten 8-21.