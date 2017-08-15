Central save best display to final game to seal success

Have your say

Banbury Central saved their best performance of the Oxford & District Bowls League season to the final game with a crushing win at Oxford City & County.

The Horton View club dominated the division one fixture, winning on three of the four rinks to seal a 93-52 success.

Skip Graham Morbey with Andy Wilkin, Ian Gilbert and Luke Gilbert won 27-8, despite losing the first end. Will Campion with Alan Carter, Lionel Lewis and Lee Young won 33-10 after opening up a big lead early on.

Nigel Galletly with Jim Gow, Bob Joiner and Tom McKenna lost on the end count but more importantly won 20-19. The only defeat came for Ian Whelpton with John Pardoe, Stuart Boyd and Mick Andrew who lost 13-25.

Adderbury’s valiant fight against relegation from division two ended at Witney Mills with a 86-58 defeat.

The villagers needed three points from the final fixture to stay up. But it was a formidable task against promotion-seeking opponents.

Phil Gladden with Chris Holmes, Graham Tyrrell and Phil French were pipped 19-22 with Mick Jelfs’ rink of Paul Jelfs, Rod Head and Bryan Ogilvie going down 12-19. Ted Eley with Dave Allington, Dave Watson and Malcolm Brown lost 11-20 and Tom Clarke, with Steve Millard, John Hermon and Cliff Hall lost 16-25.

Bloxham beat Woodstock by 85-83 in division four.

Dave Morse with Doug Woodward, Des Jones and Norman Hambidge lost 15-22, Ron Higgins with John Elstob, Chris Hall and Rob Kearvell lost 18-26 and Alan Miles with Simon Wratten, Alan Round and John Stephens lost 22-25. But Tony Gardner with Brian Smith, Roy Billington and Ray Hopkins won 30-10.

Bloxham beat Chipping Norton 73-66 in the West Oxon Mixed Triples League.

Ray Hopkins with Brian Smith and Jane Hall lost 17-19 while Pat Ostler with Hilary Thomas and Doug Woodward lost 14-17. But Alan Miles with Rod Ostler and Jenny Wilde won 21-17 and John Stephens with Sue Miles and Chris Hall won 21-13.

Adderbury lost 81-66 against Little Compton in Saturday’s club match.

Bryan Ogilvie skipped the villagers’ only successful rink and with Dennis Roberts, Dave Drinkwater and Chris Holmes, winning 19-12.

George Sainsbury with Yvonne Twomey, Bill Dowling and John Hermon went down 18-20, Chris Twomey’s rink of Roy Dickson, Steve Goodenough and Graham Tyrrell lost 15-21 and Malcolm Wigram with Tony Collett, Les Smith and Cliff Hall lost 14-28.