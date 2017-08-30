Central’s great run is ended in the last four by Riverain

Banbury Central made it to the last four of the EWBA National Finals at Leamington.

The Horton View club were beaten by Hertfordshire club Riverain in the semi-final of the EWBA Senior Fours at Victoria Park.

Central’s four included Caroline Campion as skip with Carol Galletly on third, both part of the club’s winning triple in 2008. The other two members were Mo Cox and Mary Tee.

Central beat Nottinghamshire’s Dukeries BC 26-4 in the first round and then beat Dorset’s Bridport 26-4. Berkshire club Maidenhead followed later that day and a 26-16 win booked Central’s place in the last four.

But Friday’s semi-final against Riverain proved a step too far.

The Berkshire club included last year’s two-wood champion Joan Welch at lead and canny skip June Mills in their line-up. The Riverain four always managed to pinch an end and that continued until Central conceded on 20th end.

Riverain went on to be defeated by Sussex club Hunterpoint in the final.