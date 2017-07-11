Central get a big boost in their bid to avoid the drop

Banbury Central A boosted their hopes of staying up with an 80-71 victory against Carterton in the Oxford & District Bowls League.

In the division one fixture, Jim Gow, Paul Humphries, Les Young and skip Will Campion won 24-15 while Stuart Boyd, John Pardoe, Mick Andrew and skip Ian Whelpton won 22-17.

But Andy Wilkin, Bob Joyner, Lionel Lewis and skip Nigel Galletly lost 16-20 while Ian Gilbert, Luke Gilbert, Graham Morbey and skip Keith McNeil lost 18-19.

Adderbury’s relegation worries deepened with an 82-89 defeat at Chipping Norton in division two.

The villagers picked up a single point and, with four matches left, are rooted at the bottom of the table.

Adderbury looked the likely winners with a few ends to play at Chippy but they dropped shots on all rinks as the home side rallied to secure victory.

Tom Clark with Steve Millard, John Hermon and Cliff Hall made sure of a point with a 33-15 win. But Bryan Ogilvie with Paul Jelfs, Rod Head and Mick Jelfs went down 19-24.

Ted Eley’s rink of Dave Allington, Dave Watson and Chris Holmes were beaten 18-26 and Phil Gladden with Roy Dickson, Graham Tyrrell and Nigel Eley lost 12-24.

Banbury Central lost 76-69 at division three leaders Charlbury.

Rob Wilkin, Graham Tilbury, Mal Leather and skip Tom McKenna won 19-18 while Ron Havard, Ed Creed, Ron Cox and skip Jim Pickering won 19-16.

But John Hart, Tony Lawford, Terry Ulph and skip Keith Williams lost 14-23 while John Bone, Bob Rogers, Tom Smith and skip Eric Trinder lost 17-19.

Bloxham beat Oxford City & County 102-60 in the Oxford & District Bowls League.

Tony Gardner with Brian Smith, Roy Billington and Ray Hopkins led all the way to win 30-11 in the division four fixture.

Dave Morse with Doug Woodward, Simon Wratten and Norman Hambidge also led from the start to win 34-11. Ron Higgins with Ray Sopp, John Nolan and Alan Miles led all the way but were nearly caught at the end, holding on to win 21-20.

But Jim Lucas with Des Jones, Rob Kearvell and John Stephens squandered a good lead and got caught on the last few ends to lose 17-18.