Central extend 100 per cent record

Banbury Central extended their 100 per cent record in the West Oxon Ladies’ Bowls League.

Central beat Witney 69-38 in Wednesday’s match.

Skip Carole Galletly with Ann Norton, Mary Tee and Jenny Williams found themselves 10-4 down after nine ends. But after a five on the 11th end they gradually closed the gap to draw level and win 18-15.

Skip Caroline Campion with Myra Lewis, Jane Williams and Helen Young never looked in trouble, winning 29-8. Skip Pam Shepherd alongside Eloise Jones, June Bone and Mo Cox also won with ease 22-13.

Three Adderbury bowlers have reached the quarter finals of the OBA Allison Cup, one of the most prestigious county competitions.

Dave Allington, Phil Gladden and Mick Jelfs have all reached the last eight and the draw throws up the possibility of an Allington v Jelfs semi-final.

If all goes well there could be two Adderbury players in the final.