Campion leads the way for Central

Banbury Central beat West Witney 40-15 in the West Oxon Ladies’ Bowls League.

Skip Caroline Campion with Eloise Jones, Gill Sharpe and Helen Young won 22-0 while Carole Galletly with Mary Tee, Jill Hart and Pam Shepherd won 12-0. But Ann Norton with Jenny Williams, Jane Williams and June Bone lost 8-15.

Nigel Galletly won the OBA Officer’s Cup for a second time on Sunday.

The Central beat South Oxford’s Keith Mobley 21-19 after seeing off Tim Ludlow from Witney Town 21-15 in the semi-final.