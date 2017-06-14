Campion clinches final wood victory

Banbury Central are through to the last four of the OWBA Fours.

Carole Galletly, Pam Shepherd, Helen Young and Caroline Campion beat Banbury Borough on an extra end in the quarter-final. Campion’s last wood clinched victory with an excellent drawn shot.

They will meet Oxford City & County in the last four and are also through to the national finals at Leamington.

Central beat Carterton & Burford 85-25 in their West Oxon Ladies’ Bowls League fixture.

Mo Cox, Jill Hart, Annie Gilkes and skip Caroline Campion won 21-12 while Myra Lewis, Gill Sharpe, Pam Shepherd and skip Anne Norton won 38-5. Bev McNeil, Jane Williams, Helen Young and Carole Galletly won 26-10.

Banbury Chestnuts met with their first defeat in the West Oxon Bowls League, going down 91-54 against Witney Blues.

Ricky Marsden, Pat Ray and Colin Taylor lost 19-26, Dave Ward, Pat Taylor and Martyn Cooper lost 11-19. Chris Purnell, Dai Evans and Keith Buckle lost 12-23 while Eric Hilton, Dawn Hewitt and Brian Ray lost 12-23.