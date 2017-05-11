Borough win the battle in the park

Banbury Borough beat Banbury Chestnuts 93-80 in their midweek club fixture.

Dave Woods, Dave Boneham, Clive Hopkins and Tommy Cooper won 23-17 against Richard Morris, John Herrington, Eric Hilton and Brian Ray.

Derek McDowell, Gordon Suttle, Bernard Hole and Tony Brown won 23-17 against Graham Brown, Ted Smith, Richard Marsden and Stuart Marsden.

Roger Bryan, Allan McColl, Dave McClymont andJohn Brooks won 23-22 against Brian Stonebridge, Wally Foreman, Dave Ward and Martyn Cooper.

Dave Varney, Don Holloway, Alan Wase and Brian Miller drew 24-24 with Richard Cox, Pat Noonan, John Duncan and Colin Taylor.

Bloxham overcame neighbours Adderbury in Tuesday’s club fixture, recording a 77-55 victory.

Bloxham won on three of the four rinks with Ray Hopkins’ four of Ray Sopp, Diane Billington and Rob Kearvell leading the way with a 21-10 victory.

Hopkins was well supported by Ron Higgins’ rink of Chris Hall, John Elstob and Tony Gardner who won 23-15. Alan Miles’ rink of Anne Kearvell, Roy Billington and Norman Hambidge won 18-9 but Bloxham’s only defeat saw Simon Wratten’s four go down to Cliff Hall 15-11.

Banbury Chestnuts beat Charlbury 79-42.

Richard Cox, Pat Ray and Brian Ray won 19-12 while Sheila Maishman, Maureen Tiffin and Colin Taylor won 20-12.

Chris Purnell, Dai Evans and Pat Taylor won 18-11 while Maria Williams, John Duncan and Martyn Cooper won 22-7.

Banbury Borough lost 124-111 against Wolvey in Saturday’s club fixture.

AJ Docherty, Pete Smith, Paul Hilton and Mick Morris won 22-9 while John Washburn, Bernard Hole, Clive Hopkins and Mark Sykes won 25-20.

Les Humphris, Dave Boneham, Dave McClymont and John McGeogh won 22-19 but Derek McDowell, Roger Bryan, Darren Sharpe and Tommy Cooper lost 15-25.

Barry Gilkes, Danny Jordan, Tony Brown and John Brooks lost 15-27 while David Varney, David T Gardner, Alan Wase and Brian Miller lost 11-25.

In tonight’s (Thursday), Oxon Bowls League programme, Banbury Central B travel to Blackbird Leys for their division three fixture and Bloxham entertain West Oxford in division four.