Benfield and Cox seal title with comfortable victory

John Benfield and John Cox are the Oxon Indoor Bowls Association over-60s champions.

The Chipping Norton duo beat Tom McKenna and Nigel Galletly of Banbury Cross 24-15 in Monday’s final at Greystones.

The Chippy pair kept nosing in front only to be pulled back each time so that after 15 ends the score was just 14-13 in their favour. But they managed to find an extra gear in the remaining six ends, enabling them to pull away for the victory.

AJ Docherty was unable to make it a hat-tricks of indoor titles in Monday’s triples final, also at Chipping Norton.

Oxford City & County’s Ray Gaskins led Sam Watts and Mark Charlett to victory over the Banbury Cross team of Dochety, Paul McLeod and Lee Wilkinson.

The outcome of the final was settled in the first three ends, with Oxford City & County racing to a 9-0 lead thanks largely to a six on the first end.

Halfway through at nine ends, City & County’s advantage increased to 13-3 with Watts leading as steadily as ever. Gaskins kept his team well in control with some excellent play while Charlett resisted Docherty’s efforts to seize the jack.

Cross were unable to seriously threaten City & County’s lead and, although the final score of 18-16 was respectable, an outstanding last wood would have been needed from Docherty to force the extra end.

Meanwhile, Carole Galletly and Katherine Hawes lost out in the final of the EBA national indoor pairs competition.

After good wins against teams from Acle, Hornsea and Taunton Deane at Melton Mowbray, the Banbury Cross duo lost 21-8 in the final to last year’s triples and fours winners Sandy Hazell and Wendy King from Swale.

In the last major club event of the indoor season, 15 triples teams competed in Sunday’s Edd Frost & Daughters Annual Gala at Woodgreen Leisure Centre.

Malcolm Leather’s team of Janet Fountain and Maureen Tuffin won the competition with a 12-3 victory against Eric Knowles, Brian Oliver and David Boneham.

Paul McLeod’s team of Dennis Roberts and June Bone won 7-4 against Angie Price, David Watson and Nigel Galletly in the play-off for third place.