Bayliss is on top form as Banbury take second

Banbury & District Canoe Club came second in the Under-12 competition and third equal in the senior competition at the Thames Valley Hasler race.

Izzy Bayliss continued her good form by winning the under-12 female category.

Will Larner put in his best performance of the season to come third in under-12 male category.

Bayliss and Larner combined in the under-12 K2 event, coming third in a tense race with the top three boats sprinting for the line with only seconds separating them.

In the under-10 male category. Will Brown came third in a nail-biting sprint to the line with the fourth placed kayak.

Joe Petersen, back from the Marathon World Cup two weeks ago, coming third in Division 1 K1 against the top junior and under-23 paddlers in the country.

That emphasised his class in the same week as he was selected to represent Great Britain in the junior men’s K2 at the European Marathon Championships to be held in Portugal at the end of the month.

Veterans Robin Avery and Jerry Haycock won the Division 4 K2 race, more than a minute ahead of the next boat. Debbie Hunt and Stephen Higham took second place in Division 9 K2.

Toby Goater had a hard race paddling on his own for much of the time to come third in Divison 6 K1 and gaining promotion. Jerry Goater came third in Division 9 K1 in his first kayak race.

Luke Johnson and Robin Flack got their very first podium position since being promoted by coming third in Division 3 K2.