Banbury slip further into trouble

Banbury are facing a fight to avoid relegation in the South Clubs Women’s Hockey League.

Just two victories in eight outings leaves Banbury one place outside the relegation zone in division two following Saturday’s 6-1 hammering by Surbiton III.

Frustratingly for Banbury, the final score line did not reflect their effort nor flow of the game. But Surbiton hit Banbury with some aggressive and impressive attacks to score three goals in each half.

From the push back, Surbiton were dominant coming forward and found opportunities to exploit Banbury’s weaknesses in defence. Several times Banbury were able to find their way out of a high press and there were some strong carries forward through the middle from Becca Edwards and Georgia Verdon.

Natasha Roberts reduced the arrears when she fired home before the break.

After the restart, Banbury’s work rate remained high but Surbiton turned the screw to hit three more goals without reply.