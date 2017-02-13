Banbury must discover the winning habit to pull clear

Banbury take on Old Cranleighans knowing that only a victory will be good enough to take them out of the relegation zone.

Steve Brooker’s boys returned from high flying London Edwardians on the back of a 4-2 defeat in Saturday’s South Premier Hockey League fixture.

The opening exchanges of the division one clash were close but it was Edwardians who took the lead with a well place drag-flick from Phil Dutoy.

Banbury soon got back on to level terms with a neat finish from Matt Bull but Edwardians got themselves back in front through a well worked move finished off by Chris James. Edwardians increased their lead when they were awarded a penalty stroke for being denied a goal scoring opportunity in the Banbury D which Ollie Knight slotted home.

That was not the end of the goals for the first half though as Banbury got back in to the game just before the whistle when Kyle White slotted home from a short corner.

The second half was a much more cagey affair with both side creating limited chances. But it was Edwardians who got their fourth goal through Chris Powell and make the fight back all the more difficult for Banbury to get back in to the game.

Both teams suffered disciplinary cards in the last 20 minutes which made the game very disjointed but Edwardians were able to see the game out and continue their challenge at the top of the table.

Banbury host Old Cranleighans next Saturday at NOA in a game which they hope will give them a change in fortune for the second half of the season.