Banbury look to pull away from zone

Banbury will look to pull away from the South Clubs Women’s Hockey League when they entertain Surbiton III on Saturday.

A fifth defeat means Banbury are third from bottom of division two after going down 4-1 at East Grinstead on Saturday.

After a long trip down, Banbury made a slow start and East Grinstead soon took advantage to open the scoring. Some superb interlinking attacking play from Maddie Hunt, Vicky Warlow and Natasha Roberts saw Banbury put more pressure on the East Grinstead defence.

After Banbury had a disallowed goal East Grinstead doubled their advantage with a clinical deflection into the bottom left corner of the net.

After the restart, Banbury improved and some speedy skills from midfielders Alison Sturla and Becca Edwards saw he ball was transferred up the pitch to earn a short corner from which Maddie Hunt set up Victoria Page who slammed the ball home.

Banbury fought hard to get back on level terms but East Grinstead added two more goals to seal victory.