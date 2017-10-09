Banbury look to bounce back in derby at Witney

Banbury travel to Witney for Saturday’s derby clash looking to get back on track.

Despite big improvements, especially in protecting the middle of the pitch, Banbury lost 2-1 against Woking in Saturday’s South Clubs Women’s Hockey League fixture.

Woking’s strong press made it difficult for Banbury but good aerial skills from Victoria Coombs helped her side to retain possession.

Woking’s defence was very physical which gave little time for Banbury’s attack on the ball, especially in the attacking D. That saw Banbury gain several short corners, one which culminated in Sadie Lapper finishing from a straight strike.

But Woking’s experience saw them hit back with two unanswered goals from Megan Bowen and Paula Nicholas.