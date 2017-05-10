Avery leads the way as Banbury find more success

Banbury & District Canoe Club paddlers proved age is no barrier to national success at the National Watersports Centre, with seven aiming for Master’s National titles.

Robin Avery dominated the over 64 category, winning over all three distances at 200m, 500m and 1000m. He then teamed up with Jerry Haycock in the over 54 age group to take silver in all three distances while Helen Harper and Siobhan Urquhart took three bronze medals in the over 34 women’s races.

In other categories, Rob Jefferies, who was recently selected for the GB World Cup Wildwater team, dominated the men’s C classes winning the 500 and 1,000 races – the latter by 14 seconds.

Amy Turner, recently selected for the Podium Potential Squad, was in the winning women’s A/B K4 500, while England Performance Squad paddler Iain Weir made a procession of the 1000 C1 race.

In the under-18s, Joe Petersen, who was recently selected for the GB World Cup Marathon Team, won the boy’s A K2 1000 with Scotland’s Finn Cadell and was second in K1 1000 and K4 1000.

Petersen also won the boy’s K2 5km with Oscar McKittrick (Elmbridge CC), while Arthur Urquhart and Max Harper took third place in the boy’s A 500 K2.

Luke Johnson and George Urquhart were second in the boy’s C K2 500 and just edged out in the 200 and 1,000 races.