Armstrong tastes success as she wins her maiden event

Tegan Armstrong won her first pentathlon event during Banbury Harriers’ Open Meeting on Sunday.

Harriers more than justified staging their first open meeting for five years at The Oxon Academy on Sunday.

The meeting was based around an age group pentathlon and included various mixed individual events, including the Oxfordshire 5,000m Championship.

The entry attracted athletes from as far away as Charnwood AC in Nottinghamshire and West Suffolk AC. It also included in the entries two of the UK’S most talented young multi-eventers, Jade O’Dowda currently in the top three at under-20 level, and Zoe Pollock also in the top three at under-17 level. Both girls used the meeting competing in events as a warm up for the near future.

They first took on the high jump, in which neither attempted to reach lifetime best, O’Dowda clearing 1.56m and Pollock 1.45m. They then ran in the 200m, Pollock coming home in 25.3 seconds and O’Dowda in 25.9 seconds.

Banbury Harriers’ talented runner Emily Thompson also used the meeting for a strong workout in the mixed 800m. Chasing fellow Harrier Gregor Kelling, she clocked 2:15.9, also lining up in the race was Alex Scrivener, the clubs talented under-15 girl, who clocked 2:25.2.

In the pentathlon event, another young Harrier Armstrong, who is fast climbing the national rankings as an under-15 girl over 75m hurdles. In her first year in this age group she made the English Schools Championships and finished fifth in the Midland Championships final.

Trying multi-events for the first time, she claimed first place and also in the under-17 girls pentathlon, Evie Hawkins took first place for Harriers, overhauling Camberley AC’s Rosa Webb.

In other events for Banbury Harriers, 15-year-old Owen Knox came home in a promising 17:29.9 in the all age 5,000m.

Two young javelin throwers also showed why they are climbing the national rankings. Kody Johnson, a recent second in the Midland Championships under-15 boys age group, hit the 40m plus mark again and under-13 Charlie Jones increased his best to 35.45m. Maddy Dowden, at under-15 level, also lowered her best in the 75m hurdles with a time of 12.1.

Ian Thomas led Cherwell Runners & Joggers home in the final Mota-vation race of the year at Oxford.

Thomas was 44th and clocked 24:08 minutes, followed home by Adam Wallace, Guy Tucker, Peter Stratford, Shaun Mullins, Ila Pearson and Claire Stratford.