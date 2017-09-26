Anderson duo lead the way in finals for Banbury

Banbury & District Canoe Club rounded off the Hasler Series with fourth place at the finals, which were hosted by Richmond Canoe Club.

The conditions on the Thames were taxing as the inter-club competition saw fast and furious racing from the 800 competitors, with many finding the choppy water too difficult.

With points taken from the top three K2 classes and top six K1 classes, the top scorers for Banbury were the K2 partnerships of Debbie and Keith Anderson, who continued their domination of division nine. Robin Avery and Jerry Haycock took second in division four while Debbie Hunt and Stephen Higham were sixth in division eight.

The six scoring K1 paddlers included medal winners William Pepper, who has shown great progress this year, taking his second win in division seven, this time from a field of 55. Arthur Urquhart, finally returning to the form he was showing two years ago, came third in division two and Jessie Urquhart continued her successful year with third place in division six and promotion.

The other scorers were William McCracken, fifth in division three, having been denied a higher position after interference from another race; Ali Duncan, seventh in division four and Steve Perry seventh in division six.

The under-12 Lightning team went into the finals 100 points behind in the Geoff Sanders Trophy Competition. Despite winning on the day, they could not quite claw back enough points to beat Glasgow overall but finished a strong second which was a great result for a small team.