Adderbury take survival bid to the final game of season

Adderbury’s late bid to avoid relegation from division two of the Oxford & District Bowls League remains on course.

Adderbury enjoyed a 93-66 home victory over second-placed Witney Town and now need three points from Thursday’s last match at promotion-chasers Witney Mills to stay up and send Chipping Norton down.

Chippy have slumped to second bottom after picking up just three points from their last three matches. They have completed their fixtures and have an inferior shots difference to Adderbury.

Phil Gladden with Chris Holmes, Graham Tyrrell and Phil French won 32-15 and Ted Eley with Dave Allington, Dave Watson and Malcolm Brown took a 22-10 victory.

Tom Clark’s rink of Steve Millard, John Hermon and Cliff Hall eased home 24-17 but Bryan Ogilvie with Paul Jelfs, Rod Head and Mick Jelfs lost 15-24.

Banbury Central A go into Thursday’s final match at Oxford City & County hovering just above the relegation zone.

Newly-crowned division one champions Headington A inflicted an 83-68 defeat on Central.

Skip Nigel Galletly with Jim Gow, Lionel Lewis and Bob Joiner won 20-18 while Will Campion with Alan Carter, Paul Humphris and Lee Young drew 21-21.

But Ian Whelpton with Jon Pardoe, Stuart Boyd and Graham Morbey lost 21-16 while Keith McNeil with Ian Gilbert, Luke Gilbert and Andy Wilkin lost 24-11.

Banbury Central B lost 68-64 at fellow division three strugglers Chadlington but picked up the three points they needed to guarantee safety.

Skip Tom McKenna with Alan Roche, Graham Tilbury and Keith Williams won 18-16 while Ed Creed with John Bone, Tom Rogers and Terry Ulph won 18-16.

Mel Leather with Bob Rogers, Tony Langford and Eric Trinder won 17-14 but Ron Cox with John Hart, Ron Havard and Bob Wilkins lost 22-11.

Bloxham lost 87-76 at division four leaders Thame.

Alan Miles with Doug Woodward, Chris Hall and Norman Hambidge lost 10-29. John Stephens with Ray Sopp, Simon Hambidge and Simon Wratten won a close game 21-18 while Tony Gardner with Brian Smith, John Nolan and Roy Billington held on the last end to draw 23-23.

Ron Higgins with John Elstob, Des Jones and Rob Kearvell, despite never being behind, were almost overtaken but held on to win 22-17 on the last end.