Maiden win for Simmons is a boost for TRS Arden

TRS Arden made a strong start to its 2017 F4 British Championship certified by FIA – powered by Ford campaign at Brands Hatch Indy circuit.

Following a double podium in Saturday’s opening round thanks to Alex Quinn and Oscar Piastri, the Banbury team produced a race win and a further two podiums on Sunday.

To finally get this British F4 win is absolutely amazing, it’s the greatest moment of my racing career so far Ayrton Simmons

Ayrton Simmons claimed a flawless maiden victory from pole position in the second race of the weekend.

A lightning start saw Simmons comfortably lead into turn one and he never looked back. Calm and composed out front, the 15-year-old racer didn’t put a foot wrong.

Simmons, a product of the Young Racing Driver Academy, managed his tyre wear expertly and it paid dividends by allowing him to gradually pull away from the chasing pack in the latter stages.

Having finished sixth and seventh respectively in race two, Piastri and Quinn led the TRS Arden charge in race three.

They pursued eventual race winner Jamie Caroline for the duration, Piastri and Quinn lapping faster than the rest of the field in the latter half of proceedings on their way to second and third. Quinn recorded the fastest lap, just as he did in race one.

Simmons followed up his win with a storming opening lap which saw him climb two places up to fifth to add to an excellent points haul and earn him joint second in the championship standings with Piastri.

Quinn sits just two points behind his team-mates in fifth.

Simmons said: “To finally get this British F4 win is absolutely amazing, it’s the greatest moment of my racing career so far. I didn’t have the ideal start to the weekend but we turned it around.

“Everything just fell into place, I did a lot of work with the team to perfect the start procedure.

“When I was out front I knew I had to drive consistently. I had to be controlled, but quick. I cannot thank the team enough, they’ve done a brilliant job.”

TRS Arden team manager Ben Bloomfield added: “Five podiums is a great way to start the championship, it’s one of our best weekends to date.

“It’s fantastic for us to see Ayrton on the top step of the podium. It’s what we hoped to achieve last year but it didn’t quite happen.”