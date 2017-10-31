Magnussen fights back to get points

Kevin Magnussen said it felt as good as a win following his eighth place finish in Sunday’s Mexican Grand Prix.

The Haas F1 Team driver and Banbury team-mate Romain Grosjean endured a tough weekend before Magnussen produced another points-paying finish.

After struggling to find speed and grip throughout the practice and qualifying sessions on Friday and Saturday leading into the race, the team rallied to score a points-paying finish for the 11th time this season.

Magnussen qualified a disappointing 18th but climbed to as high as sixth by lap 20 before Lewis Hamilton closed in. But Magnussen extracted everything available from his Haas VF-17 to hold off Hamilton.

Like his Enstone team-mate Nico Hülkenberg, Renault F1 Sport’s Carlos Sainz had to retire from the race.

Magnussen said: “That was like a victory, it was incredible and a great way to reward everyone for their hard work. It was a perfect race, it couldn’t have gone better.

“We could easily have given up and just thrown the towel into the ring. Nobody gave up and everyone knows we’re not the worst team, or meant to be on the last row.

“We’re meant to be in the points, fighting in the midfield and getting into the top ten. We pushed on and I’m proud of the team for that.

“We’re going to continue to fight. It’s not going to be easy, we can see that, but we’ll continue to push in the constructors championship and have fun all the way to the end.”

Steiner said: “Did we expect this? No, but I think we deserved it. Everybody fought hard after the disappointments of the last two days.

“Kevin did a magnificent job. Unfortunately for Romain, it didn’t work out as well. We are very happy for the team to have scored points again.”

Grosjean added: “We just need to sort our race pace a little bit, the next track, Brazil, is one I like, so I’ll be hoping for more.”