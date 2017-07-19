Layton rewarded for a battling drive

Banbury driver Will Layton was awarded the Gil Rixon Driver of the Day Trophy at Sunday’s SuperPrix meeting at Shenington.

It came following the Junior X30 final when Stratford’s Alessandro Ceronetti led but was pushed back to fourth as Harry Restall and Reggie Duhy tried to escape.

Caden McQueen crashed with Duhy at the last hairpin and Restall won from Evan Cook and Ceronetti. Layton gained 11 places during the race for fourth and was awarded the trophy.

IAME Cadets had Banbury’s Alfie Briggs running eighth.

Bradley Beavers led on the last lap but Marcus Hall dived inside and took them both wide, earning himself a 10-seconds penalty. Joe Sheppy won from Alfie Baxter-Davies and Max Speed while Briggs held seventh.

In the Honda Cadet class Archie Briggs was pushed down to fifth by Neo Phipps but battled back up the order to win with Phipps second.

Long-time leader Alfie Rigby had to settle for fourth behind Oliver Greenall.

Samuel Baker enjoyed an unchallenged win in TKM Clubman where Shenington’s Andre Marot was defending the SP plate he won last year but he started a lowly ninth.

Banbury’s Christian Chater leapfrogged into second but slowed with a terminal steering problem. Suk Sandher hit Chris Yates out of second in the chicane gifting that place to Will Hulacki and promoting Marot to fourth.

Banbury’s Max Goldsmith’s lead in TKM Extreme was short-lived as James Ogden took him just before the pace was slowed to clear a multi-kart pile-up.

Later Goldsmith was elbowed wide and into a spin, out of contention. Ogden had to give best to Sam Fowler and they were followed over the line by Adam Sparrow and Kineton’s Tom Owen.